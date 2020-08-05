Name Release: Flaxmere Death

Superintendent Tania Kura, Eastern District Commander:

Police can now name the man who died in Flaxmere early on Sunday 2 August.

He was Stacey Owen Waaka, aged 39.

Enquiries into Mr Waaka's death are ongoing and a post mortem has now been completed.

A formal ruling on the cause of death is a matter for the Coroner, however Police can advise that the provisional post mortem results support the initial indications that Mr Waaka's death was the result of a medical event.

Police are continuing to ensure the appropriate support is available for Mr Waaka's whanau at this difficult time.

