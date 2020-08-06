Serious Incident: Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A), Thames-Coromandel
Thursday, 6 August 2020, 5:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious incident
on Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A).
The road is currently
closed to all traffic and is expected to remain so
overnight.
Further updates will be made when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more