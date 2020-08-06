Update: Serious Incident, Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A), Thames-Coromandel
Thursday, 6 August 2020, 5:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 August
Waikato Police have launched a homicide
investigation following the discovery of a body on the
Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A) at about 7.30pm tonight.
One
person is in custody and assisting Police with
enquiries.
Kopu-Hikuai Road (SH25A) will remain closed
overnight.
A scene examination will take place
tomorrow.
The next update will be
tomorrow.
