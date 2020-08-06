Incident - Chartwell
Thursday, 6 August 2020, 8:05 am
A mall in Hamilton has been cordoned off as Police attend
an incident at Chartwell shopping centre.
A number of
what look to be homemade explosive devices have been
located.
The NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has
been advised and will be attending.
The roads around
Chartwell mall have been cordoned off – Hukanui Road,
Lynden Court and Comries
Road.
