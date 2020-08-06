Police Managing Incident At Chartwell Shopping Centre, Hamilton
Stride Property advises that Chartwell Shopping Centre has been evacuated and the centre closed while the New Zealand Police respond to the detection of explosive devices at the perimeter of the Centre.
Chartwell Shopping Centre management are cooperating with New Zealand Police on the matter, and the area has been cordoned off from the public including Hukanui Road, Lynden Court and Comries Road.
Chartwell Shopping Centre treats the safety of its retailers, customers and the public as the upmost priority and will await further notice from the Police regarding reopening the Centre.