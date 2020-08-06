Update - Chartwell, Hamilton

Police’s Specialist Search Group are in attendance at Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton where several home-made explosive devices were found this morning.

A cordon remains in place around the shopping centre, which is closed.

This has been extended to include the Lynden Court area, in order to keep the public safe.

The Specialist Search Group is undertaking a comprehensive search of the shopping centre and surrounds, to ensure nothing of concern is left unnoticed.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is also at the scene.

This appears to be a targeted attempt at damaging an ATM, located on the exterior wall of the shopping centre at its southern end.

Initial indications suggest two devices had already detonated before Police were notified, with damage contained to the ATM and immediate surrounds, with no injuries to any person.

The focus of all in attendance is ensuring the safety of the public and every care is being taken to ensure no further risk remains.

