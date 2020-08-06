Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safer Speed Limits Set On SH16 In Auckland

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has set new speed limits on State Highway 16 Brigham Creek to Waimauku in west Auckland to help keep all road users safe.

After extensive public consultation, the new speed limits will take effect on Monday 7 September 2020 to help prevent people from being killed or seriously injured on this road, says Director of Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton.

Over the last 10 years (2009-2018), there were 449 crashes on this stretch of road with seven people killed and 57 seriously injured.

“Our technical assessment found the current speed limits weren’t safe for the road environment. SH16 is a rural state highway that is continually changing, with additional growth and housing in the wider area. We have also heard from some people in the community that they felt the current speed limits were unsafe.

“Speed increases both the likelihood of crashes and the severity of crashes when they happen. A small reduction in speed can make a big difference, especially when cyclists or pedestrians are involved. Most crashes are caused by a number of factors, but even when it’s not the cause of a crash, speed is most likely to determine whether anyone is killed, injured, or walks away unharmed.”

The new speed limits will increase travel time on the 7.74km route from Kumeu to Waimauku by approximately 20 seconds.

The speed limits will apply from Monday 7 September 2020:

Location Current speed limit New speed limit from 7 September 2020 

SH16 Kumeu and Huapai

- from 50m south-east of Old Railway Road to 10m north-west of Station Road.

 60km/h 50km/h 

SH16 Huapai

- no change to speed limit from 10m north-west of Station Road to 260m north-west of Trigg Road.

 60km/h No change 

SH16 Huapai to Waimauku

- from 260m north-west of Trigg Road to 140m east of Wintour Road.

 100km/h 80km/h 

SH16 Waimauku

- from 140m east of Wintour Road to 95m east of Mabbett Lane.

 70km/h 60km/h 

The setting of the permanent speed limits follows technical assessments, engagement with the Police, the AA, and the Road Transport Forum, and consultation with the public.

“While reviewing current speed limits is something we can do now to address safety concerns, we are also making State Highway 16 safer with improvements to the road that we will deliver in stages. This includes widening the road and bridges, adding a flush median, flexible safety barriers and making it safer to make right hand turns,” Mr Mutton says.

The speed review is part of Waka Kotahi’s Safe Network Programme. The programme is delivering proven safety interventions on our highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand. Aligned to New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 – 2030, the Safe Network Programme aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by focusing on safe roads and roadsides, safe and appropriate speeds, and safe level crossings.

More information on the permanent speed limits and our consultation summary, including the submissions can be found at: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh16-brigham-creek-to-waimauku/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Problems The Pandemic Is Causing For Big Oil


Chances are, climate change won’t kill you overnight, and that’s got to be significant. Yet while we were all in lockdown listening to the birdsong, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that if governments can up-end the economy for an unexpected reason – the coronavirus – surely, we can act just as decisively to counter the known threat that climate changes poses to planetary survival.
Currently, those twin threats from Covid-19 and climate change are converging: on the extent of oil production... More>>

 

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:

Housing: Government Delivers On Rental Reforms Promise

The Government has delivered on its promise to New Zealanders to modernise tenancy laws with the passing of the Residential Tenancies Amendment (RTA) Bill 2020 today, says Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing), Kris Faafoi. “The Residential ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:

Office Of The Speaker: Parliament Is Revamping Its Rules

Today, the Standing Orders Committee’s report on the review of Standing Orders was presented to the House. The Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, chairs the committee. He said today that the 2020 review will make our rules more ... More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 