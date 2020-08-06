2020 Gold Awards Finalists Announced
The Finalists for the 2020 Gold Awards were announced on Thursday 30th July at Te Wharewaka o Poneke on Wellington's waterfront. The Finalists were selected from the largest group of entrants in the Gold Awards 22-year history and represent a fine cross-section of the region's business landscape today after the Covid-19 Lockdown earlier in the year.
We congratulate them all for their resilience and hard work.
There were 8 Categories and 2 Best Practise Award Category Finalists announced and there will also be an ACC Workplace Safety Gold Showcase presented at the Awards night of Thursday 17th September @ TSB Arena, Wellington.
The Function also featured a RESILIENCE SHOWCASE in association with Wellington City Council which included recognition for the Wellington Student Volunteer Army, Kaibosh, Hills Hats and Classical on Cuba (an Orchestra Wellington and Cuba Dupa joint initiative).
With the support of key sponsors ANZ Bank, Te Wharewaka, Wellington City Council and lead sponsor The Dominion Post, the event was attended by 260 people representing the 2020 Finalists, family of Sponsors, Judges and special guests.
“The Gold Awards Finalists are representative of a very resilient, innovative and hard-working business community from throughout the Wellington region” said Gold Awards Director John Dow.
“People determined to overcome the serious economic and business environment challenges created by the worldwide Covid 19 pandemic. “
“Many of the Finalists are operating remarkably successfully despite considerable obstacles and trading uncertainty, and it is great for Wellington to be able to applaud and acknowledge these organisations, projects and their people through the 22nd annual Gold Awards “ said John Dow
“The 2020 Gold Awards itself have faced similar challenges, having initially launched in February with the original Awards night scheduled for Thursday July 2nd and then the Covid 19 problem emerged, the Lockdown set up and the Awards went on hold for 3 months” said John Dow.
“As we moved through Lockdown levels we were able to reactivate the awards in late May with a new Entry deadline of early July, with the Finalists Announcement set for 30th July and the Awards night itself now Thursday 17th September @ TSB Arena. The response from the family of Sponsors and the wider business community has been excellent throughout the rescheduling process.” said Mr Dow.
“We had a 33% increase in entries this year over 2019 and very strong messages from the Wellington region’s business people that the Gold Awards represent a very important catalyst for profiling, networking, collaborating and locals generally supporting each other, as we work our way through the current economic and community challenges.
Our team are always pleased to be able to successfully facilitate such a contribution to Wellington through the Gold Awards programme of activity” said Mr Dow.
The 2020 GOLD AWARDS FINALISTS:
CREATIVE GOLD ~
film, media & creative content
Dinosaur Polo Club
Fox & Co
Garphill Games (Waikanae)
Māoriland (Otaki)
Toulouse
Wellington Paranormal
CYBER GOLD ~ technology
creators
Eight360
FlexiTime
PaperKite
PaySauce (Hutt City)
Storbie
Volpara Health Technologies
EMERGING GOLD –
PRODUCTS ~ 10 or fewer FTEs
Again Again
Fivefortyfive
JRNY
Kiss and Makeup (Upper Hutt)
KoaKoa (Kapiti)
Native Hard Sparkling
Six Barrel Soda Co.
EMERGING GOLD –
SERVICES ~ 10 or fewer FTEs
Brewtown (Upper Hutt)
CoLiberate
Convex Accounting
Digital Nomad
Dignity
Double Denim
Xequals
GLOBAL GOLD ~
exporters
AgriNova NZ (Porirua)
Fix & Fogg
Global Albatross
Little Annie Pop In Monthly Portraits
Spotlight Reporting (Hutt City)
Times-7 (Hutt City)
INNOVATION GOLD ~ R&D, new products & projects
133- Node Net2 Fire Alarm Network - Pertronic (Hutt City)
Bocce Court Project - Packaworld
Real AML
Rippl - PaperKite
The Nova Platform - Eight360 (Hutt City)
Voideck (Hutt City)
SUPPORTING GOLD ~ services
& infrastructure
Forest Enterprises (Masterton)
Geeks on Wheels
Hnry
Hutt Gas & Plumbing (Hutt City)
The Oaks Hotel
Tidy Slabs (Hutt City)
Young Enterprise
VIBRANT
GOLD ~ events, hospitality & visitor
facilities
El Barrio Latino Bar
Escape Mate
Festival for the Future 2019
Golden Shears (Masterton)
Second Unit 2019
Sweet Axe Throwing Company
………………………………...
BEST
PRACTICES
GREEN GOLD ~ sustainability products & programmes
Again Again
Ekko Naturals (Upper Hutt)
Garage Project
Go Wild (Chatham Islands)
Shoots Microgreens
Tranzurban (Masterton)
Wellington Round the Bays
TEAM GOLD ~ wellness & HR
programmes
Boost
Bradley Project Management
Humankind
Sharesies
Site Safe
Social Wellbeing Agency