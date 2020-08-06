Night Closures On SH1 South Of Kaikōura As Part Of Rockfall Protection Works

Work to install permanent rockfall protection is underway south of Kaikōura, with night closures starting mid-August until November to help minimise disruption to the majority of road users during the daytime and at weekends.

This work is being done both day and night over the next few months in order to complete the project, and ultimately finish NCTIR's post-earthquake work by 15 December 2020 says Tresca Forrester, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager. Visit https://youtu.be/cpMF2mu4jcs to hear NCTIR Project Manager Jessica Pritchard explain the three different rockfall solutions at this rockfall-prone site.

Daytime traffic returning to one lane

With the first stage of canopy works almost complete, the short day closures are due to end on Friday 14 August. The road will then return to one-lane traffic management during the day (between 7am - 7pm).

Night closures to start

From Sunday 16 August night closures will be in place five nights a week, Sunday to Thursday, between 7pm - 7am, until late November. Traffic will be cleared through the night at certain times (see table below). The road will be open each weekend from 7am Friday to 7pm Sunday.

"The safety of road users is our priority. Night closures mean we can get work done more quickly and minimise the disruption for more people. We have had to strike a balance between construction productivity and opening times as we have large machinery operating like cranes, drills and elevated work platforms that require the full width of both lanes to operate in."

“Our set opening times have been chosen carefully based on current and projected travel patterns, inter-island ferry timetables and following discussions with the freight industry. We thank everyone for being patient while we undertake this critical safety work and advise them to plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey."

The work is being completed in six stages. The first involves scaling (removing loose rock and milling/grinding rock) and this will be completed by 14 August. When night closures begin on Sunday 16, there are five stages remaining. This includes installing anchor points, canopy support structures, lifting and installing canopy beams, draping and connecting rockfall mesh, and final roading works.

Detours for night closures: Light vehicles via Waiau, heavy vehicles via Lewis Pass

If people need to travel during the closure times and don’t want to time their travel for the set opening times, the Inland Road via Waiau (Route 70) is open 24/7 and would be the detour for light vehicles.

The alternative route for heavy vehicles between Picton/Blenheim and Waipara would be via SH7, SH65, SH6 and SH63. This route is open 24/7 and takes about 6.5 hours to travel.

We will monitor traffic flows and continue talking to people most affected by the night closures as we may need to adjust the closure times. Times could change in summer with changes to ferry timetables. Please check www.nzta.govt.nz/p2c for real-time journey information and updates on these planned closures.

To keep up to date with this work, or for any other information, please email info@nctir.com.

