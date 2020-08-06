The Road Is Closed And Diversions Are In Place - Serious Crash On SH 1, Hikurangi - Northland
Thursday, 6 August 2020, 7:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
State Highway 1 in Hikurangi, Whangarei.
The crash
involving a vehicle and pedestrian was reported around
6.40pm.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
Further information will be provided when it
becomes
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more