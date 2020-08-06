One Person Has Died - Update: Serious Crash On State Highway 1, Hikurangi - Northland
Thursday, 6 August 2020, 8:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that one person has died following
a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Hikurangi,
Whangarei.
The crash involving a vehicle and
pedestrian was reported around 6.40pm.
The road will
remain closed for some time and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
