Consultation Opens On Kāpiti’s Solid Waste Management And Minimisation Bylaw

Friday, 7 August 2020, 10:52 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is seeking submissions on proposed changes to the Solid Waste Bylaw 2010, which is up for review. The Bylaw manages litter and supports waste minimisation in Kāpiti.

The proposed Bylaw updates rules around waste management and minimisation to ensure they are relevant, future proof and regionally consistent.

Districtwide Councillor and sustainable waste management portfolio holder Jackie Elliott says the proposed Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2020 will help the district reduce what ends up in landfill and support waste minimisation.

“In 2017 we adopted the Wellington Regional Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP) which provides Kāpiti with a regionally consistent plan on waste minimisation for the benefit of our communities, our local economy, and the environment.

“The WMMP sets out a vision for Kāpiti and the Wellington region to reduce the total quantity of waste sent to landfills by a third by 2026. Proposed changes to the Bylaw will make the rules to support that vision.

“Today we’ve opened public consultation on the proposed changes so we encourage Kāpiti communities to have their say by 11 September,” Mrs Elliott says.

Proposed changes:

The main changes in the proposed Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2020 will help Kāpiti achieve its waste reduction target by enabling the Council to take action on issues relating to:

· Waste from multi-unit dwellings

· unaddressed mail

· waste from large public events

· the introduction of waste management plans for buildings/developments over the coming years.

What this proposed bylaw doesn’t change:

· the way that kerbside collection services are provided in Kāpiti

· establishment of new landfills or other waste management facilities

· amendments to the Trade Waste Bylaw 2019.

How to have your say

Public consultation begins on Friday 7 August and is open until 5pm, Friday 11 September 2020. There are several ways that you can have your say:

· Read the consultation documents and complete the online submission form at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/solid-waste-bylaw

· Fill in a hard copy of the submission form at one of our service centres or district libraries

· Download the form from our website and email it to waste@kapiticoast.govt.nz

· Oral submissions will be heard on Thursday 29 October. If you wish to be heard, please indicate this on your submission form and you will be contacted prior to 29 October.

There will be a drop-in session for stakeholders in both the Event Management and Building/Construction sector during the consultation period – further information on those will be added to the webpage www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/solid-waste-bylaw.

Following public consultation, Council will consider adoption of the new Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2020 on 26 November 2020.

