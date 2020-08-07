Firearm Presented And Discharged At Police In Manurewa

At 11.40pm last night a Police unit signalled for a vehicle to stop on Weymouth Road in Manurewa.

The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

After less than a minute, the driver of the offending vehicle has presented a firearm from the window and fired a shot at the moving Police vehicle.

The pursuit was immediately abandoned and fortunately our Police staff were not injured.

The vehicle was located dumped on Totara Road.

Police swarmed the area and despite efforts from our Delta unit, the two occupants of the vehicle were not located.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says this was a frightening incident for our officers and their welfare is our absolute priority.

“It is completely unacceptable that our officers, who leave their families to come to work to help keep our communities safe, should be put in this type of situation.

We will not tolerate this type of offending and our Detectives will be carrying out a number of enquiries in an effort to identify and locate those responsible.

The officers involved are doing well despite the circumstances and are being supported by colleagues and the wider organisation.”

Police will continue to be in the area where the incident took place carrying out area enquiries and a further scene examination.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

