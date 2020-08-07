Motorists Asked To Use Alternate Routes - Road Blocked - State Highway 41 - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 7 August 2020, 12:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A logging truck has rolled on State Highway 41 near the
intersection of Waihi Road.
Police were advised around
11:15am.
There are no apparent injuries.
The
road is currently blocked, and motorists will need to use SH
4 and SH 47 as alternate
routes.
