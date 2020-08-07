Police Appeal For Witnesses Following Fatal Crash
Friday, 7 August 2020, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
yesterday on Rangioutu Road, Manawatu.
Police were
notified at 6:25am of the crash which involved a car and
motorcycle.
The cause of the crash is being
investigated.
Police are appealing for any witnesses
the crash, anyone with information relating to this incident
is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number:
200806/4793
Information can also be provided
anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more