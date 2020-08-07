Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Visitors Flock To Whanganui Over Winter

Friday, 7 August 2020, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Whanganui and Partners

Whanganui is on track for a record-breaking winter as a destination, according to Whanganui & Partners.

Visitor spend data from MBIE shows that despite the impact of COVID-19, June 2020 was the strongest June on record for Whanganui.

Paul Chaplow from Whanganui & Partners says the result is wonderful but not surprising.

“Whanganui had a 10.8% increase in consumer spend for June 2020 compared to last June. While there was certainly increased activity from locals, we suspected spend was also being driven by Kiwis exploring their backyard. It’s great to finally see the evidence of that.” Chaplow said.

Chaplow expects visitor spend data from July, which will be released in September, to show an even better result.

“Our consumer spend growth for July is similar to what we saw in June, which bodes well. We’ve also heard from accommodation providers and activity operators that there’s been a noticeable uptick in business this winter. The school holiday period was especially bustling,” Chaplow said.

Visitor numbers collected by the Whanganui i-SITE provide another reason to be optimistic. For the month of July, the number of domestic visitors (New Zealanders from outside Whanganui) engaging with i-SITE staff grew by 106% compared to July 2019. The largest increases were seen in visitors from Auckland and Wellington, which were each up by just under 175% for the school holiday period.

i-SITE Visitor Centre Supervisor Billie Lawson says the visitors were a mix of first-time and returning visitors.

“We noticed a large uptick in first-time visitors visiting friends and family, which we suspect is related to new residents from Auckland and Wellington,” Lawson said.

Lawson says visitors were very interested in river activities and that the New Zealand Glassworks was popular with families as a cold-weather activity. She says that a number of first-time visitors commented on the city’s heritage buildings.

“A lot of these visitors knew that we had these buildings but were impressed to see them in town all together. It seems to inspire visitors to want to learn more about our history in general,” Lawson said.

Chaplow says Whanganui & Partners worked to get Whanganui on the radar for domestic visitors this winter, with investment in digital and out-of-home advertising. Additional funding for Regional Tourism Organisations from MBIE means the organisation will now be able to keep its marketing efforts going year-round.

“We were very happy with the results from our winter campaign, and it’s great that we’re now able to keep up those efforts throughout the year,” Chaplow said.

“We’re also developing our relationship with Tourism New Zealand and accessing new opportunities from that, for instance having TVNZ to Whanganui to film a segment for Breakfast. There are a lot of opportunities coming up right now, and we’re excited about what else we can do in this space,” Chaplow said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whanganui and Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Pike River Recovery: Loader Driven By Russell Smith Recovered


A loader driven by former miner Russell Smith at the time of the Pike River Mine explosion has now been recovered from 1581m up the 2.3km drift access tunnel.
The recovery of the loader went smoothly and to plan. Pike River families were able to witness it being towed to a storage area, Chief Operations Officer Dinghy Pattinson says.
“We reached the loader at the end of last week, and then conducted a very deliberate and exacting forensic examination of the vehicle and operational zone... More>>

 

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:


Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 