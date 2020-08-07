Three Arrested Following Multiple Search Warrants - Taumarunui

Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster - Response Manager, Ruapehu:

Three people are due to appear in court following several search warrants in the Taumarunui area on August 5.

Local officers executed the search warrants with the help of Whanganui officers and the Specialist Wellington dog unit.

During the operation Police recovered 11 firearms, large amount of ammunition, methamphetamine, cannabis, cash and a swing set that was stolen from a local playground in Cherry Grove.

A 51-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today facing various firearms, drug and dishonesty charges.

A 41-year-old man is due to appear in Taumarunui District Court next week with charges being considered.

This is the second wave of search warrants carried out in the Taumarunui area over the past couple of months targeting organised crime.

It was the collective effort of everyone involved that helped to produce this excellent result.

Police's aim is to continue targeting those who bring harm to our community.

