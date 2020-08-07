Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings Transport Safety Projects Funding Generates Jobs

Friday, 7 August 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

With the aid of Government support for shovel-ready projects in Hastings, work is about to get underway on a number of roading projects across the district, with the employment of local people a key focus.

This morning Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau joined Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, and some of the contractors and crew involved, at one of these projects at Waipatu to improve the safety of State Highway 51 between Kenilworth and Ruahapia Roads.

As part its COVID-19 recovery response, Hastings District Council applied for and received $9.37m from Central Government for the projects that include safety measures, footpath and lighting, and iWay walking and cycling improvements.

Mr Tabuteau said it was good to be at Waipatu to see an example of some of the work the investment would go towards, and he acknowledged the contractors and crews.

“”Today is about a response to COVID primarily, it’s about redeployment back into jobs and reskilling for new jobs.”

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst that while COVID had been challenging, now was a time of positive opportunity.

“It’s exciting today to meet some of our small businesses in Hastings, Heretaunga, who are going to help us with these projects – with 5000kms of roads to look after, council is grateful for the government’s support.”

A key component of the funding was the commitment by both government and council to address rising unemployment numbers due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As such, council has partnered with MSD to create local employment opportunities for those people who have been displaced, either temporarily or permanently, due to their place of employment being impacted by COVID-19 and/or the Government’s response to it, through its “Jobs for Heretaunga” initiative.

Guiding this initiative is council’s new procurement policy and strategy that was adopted in May this year, and puts a heightened focus on achieving more than just competitive pricing, seeking a broader public value and getting the best result over the whole life of the goods, services or works.

With this in mind council has contracted the following local companies to carry out the roading work:

Higgins (and subcontractors) – SH51

Topline Contracting – Karamu and Bennett Rd footpaths

Downer NZ, Fulton Hogan and Russell Roads – Various roading projects and iWay improvements.

Dodge Contracting, ACL Civil, Proseal, McNatty Construction Ltd – Various new footpaths and guardrail projects.

Topline Contracting director Taurus Taurima said it was a good opportunity to support people into work.

“We have 11 new apprenticeship jobs from this – some redeployed and some new into the industry.”

Through Jobs for Heretaunga, pastoral care will also be provided for workers to support their wellbeing, as well as that of their whānau, and the employers, along with career plan development and links to training opportunities aimed at securing long-term, sustainable employment.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme


A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages:
“[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom…on trade, immigration and investment, New Zealand must favour countries who share our values. New Zealand must do its part to reinforce freedom and democracy around the world by diversifying our markets and building stronger relationships with those who share our values... More>>

 

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:


Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 