Successful COVID Testing No Excuse For Complacency, Mayor Boult Says

On Tuesday, over 1,000 people were tested at Queenstown’s pop-up COVID testing centre following news that a man with the virus visited Queenstown in early July. All tests came back negative.

While the result made for very good news, Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said people should still not be complacent about COVID-19.

Mayor Boult said while he was extremely pleased to learn there didn’t appear to be any community transmission, it was important to take precautions to ensure the virus didn’t spread in the future.

“Hearing the results came as a great relief. However, as Dr. Ashley Bloomfield keeps reminding us, now is not the time to be complacent,” Mayor Boult said.

“The country is still in Alert Level 1. This means we should practise good hygiene, stay home if we’re sick and keep track of where we’ve been and who we’ve seen. We’ve done exceptionally well so far, but the threat of COVID returning should be treated very seriously. We don’t want to be caught unprepared.”

More information about Alert Level 1 can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/covid-19/restrictions/alert-level-1/

