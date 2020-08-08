Road Closed - Serious Crash - Ohiro Road, Brooklyn - Wellington
Saturday, 8 August 2020, 7:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash
on Ohiro Road, Brooklyn.
Police were alerted to the
crash at about 4.30am.
Two people have been taken to
Wellington Hospital in a critical condition following the
single-vehicle crash.
The road is currently closed and
diversions are in place.
Updates will be made when
available.
