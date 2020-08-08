One Lane Open - Update: Serious Crash- State Highway 5, Te Haroto - Eastern
Saturday, 8 August 2020, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person is now being transported to hospital by
ambulance in a critical condition following the earlier
truck crash on SH5, Te Haroto.
One lane is open and
contractors are on site controlling traffic through the
area.
Police are conducting a scene
examination.
The truck is expected to be salvaged
later
today.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more