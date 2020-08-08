One Person Injured - Serious Crash- State Highway 5, Te Haroto - Eastern
Saturday, 8 August 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a serious
crash involving a truck on SH5, Te Haroto.
Police were
alerted to the crash at about 9.30am.
The truck has
gone off the road and down a bank.
One person is
reported to have serious injuries.
While the truck is
off the road, motorists are asked to travel through the area
with
caution.
