Watercare Drought Update: 8 August
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|21.5mm
|27.8mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 26 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|27mm
|38mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|59.7%
|Yesterday:
|59.3%
|Normal for this time of year:
|85.8%
Water consumption:
|Target for August 2020:
|405 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|386 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|394 million litres
