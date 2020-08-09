Police disappointed following alcohol-fuelled disorder

Saturday, 8 August 2020 - 2:35pm | Wellington

Police are investigating following a large disorder on Courtenay Place overnight.

About 3:30am Police responded to a fight at the intersection of Courtenay Place and Taranaki Street.

In the ensuing hour, Police received several more reports relating to disorder in the block between Taranaki Street and Tory Street.

One person was seriously injured from an apparent stabbing, and nine people were arrested.

A nineteen-year-old man has been charged with common assault and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday.

"Almost every weekend Police are attending at least one serious incident on Courtenay Place," says Acting Area Commander, Inspector Dion Bennett.

"In some cases we have been very lucky not to be dealing with fatalities. The officers who attend these incidents and security staff trying to keep the peace are also often abused or assaulted while trying to keep those involved and the general public safe."

Police will continue to have a visible presence in the area tonight and is encouraging those who are planning a night out to take care.

"Wellington is a great place to live, work, and play. We want you to have a good time when you go out, and that includes being kind and looking out for one another," says Inspector Bennett.

An easy guide to a safe night out:

* Have a plan to get home safely - whether that's a sober driver or money for a taxi.

* Stick with your group and stay connected with your friends.

* Leave your alcohol at home - there's a liquor ban in place across the city and that includes consuming alcohol inside your vehicle.

* Manage your alcohol consumption by drinking water between alcoholic drinks - managing your intake will help you manage your emotions.

* Feeling overwhelmed? If you need a minute, find the Take 10 safe zone where you can take refuge, drink some water and recharge your phone.

* Finished at the bar for the night? It's probably time to go home, don't hang around the city after leaving the bar or nightclub.

