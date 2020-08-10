New Services Area Opens At Whenua Tapu

Fallen soldiers will have a new resting place at Whenua Tapu.

A new Services section was unveiled at the Porirua cemetery, near Pukerua Bay, on 8 August by Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, joining representatives from Veterans Affairs, the RSA, Ngāti Toa, and members of the public.

There is a memorial made from granite to mark the new section, along with a flagpole so that ceremonies such as those held on Anzac Day and Armistice Day have a focal point.

John Hannan from Porirua RSA says it is fantastic to see the area finally unveiled, after a significant delay to the official opening due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The process, up till the lockdown, was actually pretty swift, thanks to Veterans Affairs and the Council," he says.

"The RSA is really happy with the finished memorial, it’s a wonderful addition to this part of Whenua Tapu.

"To open it on the 105th commemorations of the Battle of Chunuk Bair in Turkey is very fitting, especially when we couldn’t do it on Anzac Day."

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the present Services section at the cemetery was getting close to full and planning had been in place for some time to open a new area for burials and ashes.

"It’s a wonderful, peaceful place to honour our soldiers now that we’ve outgrown the previous part of Whenua Tapu," she says.

"It is fitting they have their own area of the cemetery and it’s wonderful to see that area now extended, with this flagpole and special plaque.

"This new Services section adds to the special place for reflection and remembrance that we already have and can be a gathering place for services like Anzac Day and Armistice Day.

"So I commend all those who have worked to see this project through to what we have today, including our Council staff, who take pride in the upkeep and the services provided to residents and visitors."

