Upper Hutt Repair Café Returns

Upper Hutt Repair Café is making a post-COVID comeback this weekend, after lockdown and COVID-19 precautions forced the cancellation of their highly anticipated March event and two further dates earlier this year.

“At Upper Hutt Repair Café our volunteers are passionate about helping others to repair their own items and learn basic repair skills,” explains co-founder Lisa Crawford. “For many, lockdown really highlighted the importance of living more sustainably and becoming self-sufficient as access to waste services and each other was restricted. Learning basic repair skills helps on both fronts.”

Saturday's event has extended to include basic Jewellery and Sewing Machine Repair, in addition to volunteers sharing their electrical, sewing, mechanical, and bike repair skills. “We are eager to repeat the success of our first event back in January,” adds co-founder Linda Martin. “Over two-thirds of items brought in were repaired on the spot and diverted from landfill.”

Earthlink Inc. are also participating by accepting broken goods for recycling (should a repair attempt prove unsuccessful) and to collect donated items brought in from the community. This offers a circular solution to waste generated at the event by irreparable and unwanted goods.

Wallaceville Playcentre will be running the community fundraising café and locals are encouraged to stop in, enjoy a refreshment, while seeing what Upper Hutt Repair Café concept is all about.

“Our events are for everyone- if you don't have a specific item to repair you can come along and learn a new skill with us instead.” says Ms Martin. “On Saturday we will also be teaching people how to take measurements, make bunting from scrap materials or sew a Boomerang Bag.” The event is run completely free, although a Koha is appreciated.

