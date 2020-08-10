New Chief Executive Appointed

At an extraordinary meeting of Council on Friday 7 August, our Council approved the appointment of Dr Stefanie Rixecker as the organisation’s new Chief Executive.

A familiar face

Dr Rixecker is our current Acting Chief Executive and has been the Director of Science since 2016.

Dr Rixecker will continue in the Acting Chief Executive role until the commencement of the Chief Executive role on Monday 17 August.

Chair Jenny Hughey thanked Dr Rixecker for holding the Acting Chief Executive role since outgoing Chief Executive Bill Bayfield left earlier in the year, and for her contribution as the Director of Science since 2016.

A robust selection process

Our new Chief Executive has been selected through a robust selection process, made longer by the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Dr Rixecker’s appointment is for five years, in accordance with the requirements under the Local Government Act.

Dr Rixecker’s background

Dr Rixecker has an impressive background in leadership and management, not least while at Environment Canterbury where she has led the Science team, the Freshwater portfolio and the Climate Change Integration programme.

Dr Rixecker’s relationships with Ngāi Tahu Papatipu Rūnanga, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, territorial authorities, stakeholders, Ministers, Ministries and central government departments are particularly valuable.

Dr Rixecker has also held more than a dozen governance roles – in education, primary industry and more.

Dr Rixecker holds three degrees:

PhD (Public Policy & Public Administration),

MA (Political Science), and

BA (Political Science).

Dr Rixecker spent 23 years in the tertiary sector, 15 of those in senior leadership roles.

Dr Rixecker was honoured with the Dove Award for services to human rights/Amnesty International in 2010.

