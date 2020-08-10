Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Call For Nominations For Youth Potential Awards

Monday, 10 August 2020, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Do you know a young person or group that has achieved success in the face of adversity who you think deserves to be recognised?

On September 28, the 14th annual Ngā Tohu Aumangea Youth Potential Awards are being held and the Hastings District Council is calling for nominations for worthy recipients.

Local services providers, youth groups, marae and schools are all invited to put forward names of young people or groups they know who deserve to be recognised for their commitment, hard work, leadership and achievements against the odds.

As well as receiving recognition themselves, the awards act as a vehicle to inspire other young people.

The criteria for the Youth Potential Awards requires that the nominees be part of a youth provider programme or service and/or currently attending school, reside in the Hastings district or be Hastings-based residents, and be aged between 13 and 19.

The nominations should include the name and address of the nominee and the youth service or school they are a part of. They should also include a brief summary of why you think this person or group should be considered for an award including a general description of the challenges they have overcome.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said council was proud to facilitate this opportunity for young people in the community to be recognised.

“Each year we meet amazing rangatahi who have shown commitment and determination to reach their goals, often in very challenging circumstances.

“We encourage everyone to support those young people in their lives who deserve to be recognised for their efforts – this award is a great way to acknowledge and celebrate them and inspire them to continue their mahi.”

Nominations are open now can be made online at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/youth-potential-awards - nominations close on Monday, September 14.

The event will be held at the Hastings District Council Chambers, between 6pm and 8pm.

