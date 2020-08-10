Support COLLECTIVE IMPACT FOR LEBANON, An Online Fundraiser Happening On Thursday 13 Aug At 8pm NZT

COLLECTIVE IMPACT TO EASE THE EMOTIONAL + MENTAL DEVASTATION OF THE BEIRUT BLASTS

You've undoubtedly heard the news of the massive explosion at Beirut Port on August 4. An atomic-style explosion that friends and family in Lebanon are dubbing "Beiroshima."

Others are likening the decimation and destruction of Beirut to that of Berlin after WWII.

Hundreds have lost their lives in the explosion.

Thousands are injured.

Countless others are missing and unaccounted for.

Hundreds of thousands have lost everything and are now homeless.

Millions and millions are traumatised.

Those that have survived the explosion are in shock and disbelief.

Millions of Lebanese - in Lebanon and around the world - are overwhelmed by a deep sense of sadness and grief.

Feeling helpless + hopeless.

So many feel a call to act, a call to do *something.*

HERE'S 1 WAY THAT YOU CAN HELP ...

SUPPORT COLLECTIVE IMPACT FOR LEBANON AND HELP BENEFIT THE PEOPLE OF LEBANON WHILE BENEFITING YOURSELF

Support COLLECTIVE IMPACT FOR LEBANON, an Online Fundraiser happening on Thursday at 8pm NZT. This is an opportunity for us to come together, raise funds for humanitarian aid and also share in a nervous system reset aimed at supporting mental health.

We dedicate this to those directly impacted on the ground in Lebanon, while also benefit YOU by providing you an opportunity to deeply restore and recharge at the nervous system level.

I’ll be offering up an evidence-based practice that is clinically proven to ease feelings of anxiety, boost sleep, improve mood and enhance states of resilience and wellbeing. This comes from the Integrative Restoration Institute, and was developed specifically to support those suffering from PTSD and trauma.

So many are traumatised.

And not just in Lebanon.

The times we're living in with Covid uncertainties and fears is leaving many around the world feeling anxious and unsafe.

The COLLECTIVE IMPACT FOR LEBANON is an opportunity for us in NZ to come together collectively, to show support and to experience a deep reset at the nervous system level.

Drop in and donate what you can, and only if you can. No obligations.

There is so much power and possibility when people come together.

The world needs this more than ever.

Collective Impact for Lebanon will help to benefit others while benefiting yourself.

Your mind and your body will thank you for this.

Our world needs this more than ever.

Our world needs collective impact!

COLLECTIVE IMPACT FOR LEBANON - https://www.facebook.com/events/737385346833691

