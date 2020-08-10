Missing Person - Kumeu
Monday, 10 August 2020, 4:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public to help locate Rita
Morarji, who went missing from an address in Kumeu last
month.
The 30-year-old left the address shortly before
7pm on July 20 and has not returned since.
Police have
made a number of extensive enquiries to locate her and are
now appealing to the public to help.
Her family and
Police are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure
she is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to
contact Police immediately.
Rita is described as 160cm
tall and of small build with long dark hair, and was last
seen wearing a black jacket with grey pants and brown
jandals.
She was also reportedly seen about 7.30pm on
Ash Street, Avondale, on July 27th, heading towards the
walkway that leads to Segedin Esplanade
Reserve.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts
is urged to call Police on 105 quoting file number
200720/5504.
If you see her please call
111.
