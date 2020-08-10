Northland Motorists Asked To Take Care Ahead Of Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to take care ahead of heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Northland from tonight.

A deep low to the west of Northland has seen Metservice issue a Heavy Rain warning from 11pm tonight to 5pm tomorrow for Northland. There is also a Strong Wind Watch from 8am to 5pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says motorists should expect the unexpected and drive with care.

“Avoid unnecessary travel and take care.

“With the ground still saturated from the floods last month, heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

“Drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches. Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out, using the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website, and remain alert for unreported hazards.”

High sided vehicles and motorcycles should take particular care in strong winds.

Ms Hori-Hoult asks motorists to be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites.

“We want to see everyone get home safely. Stay safe and stay alert.”

