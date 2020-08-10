Name Release - Fatal Crash, Morrinsville

Police can now confirm the name of the motorcyclist who died following a collision between a motorcycle and a ute on Piako Road on the 4th of August.

He was James Darryl Houghton, 21-years-old of Morrinsville.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

