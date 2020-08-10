Waitakere Ranges Protection Society AGM

The Annual General Meeting of the Waitakere Ranges Protection Society will be held on:

Monday 31st August 2020 at 7.00pm

Venue: Arataki Visitors Centre, Scenic Drive, Titirangi

Guest Speakers:

Gary Taylor & Raewyn Peart, Environmental Defence Society

“Political Update and Prospects for Landscape Reform”

How will the forthcoming election affect environmental policy and what are the prospects for strengthened landscape protection? Gary and Raewyn from EDS have been ‘donkey deep’ in environmental policy issues for many years and will provide insights from their current work. Gary will provide a political update on where environmental policy is likely to head after the forthcoming election. Raewyn will review lessons from EDS’s current protected landscapes project including what can be learnt from overseas experience and the results of a case study on the effectiveness of the Waitakere Ranges Heritage Protection Act.

The Waitakere Ranges Heritage Area is increasingly under pressure from a variety of threats from pests and diseases to bureaucracy. The Society needs more committee members to help us protect and look after our Waitakere Ranges. Please give some thought to putting your name forward. Vice-President Anna Fomison would be happy to discuss any questions you may have about joining us.

Please note that the Arataki entrance gate automatically locks at 7.00pm so if you are running late and arrive after 7pm, park on Scenic Drive road verge and walk through.

