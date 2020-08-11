$1.6 Million In Assets Seized, Six Arrested Following Hawke’s Bay Police Operation

Six people have been arrested and approximately $1.6 million in assets have been seized following the execution of search warrants across Hawke’s Bay this morning.

Fourteen search warrants were executed on Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob members and their associates.

The search warrants were a result of 12 months of work by the Hawke’s Bay Organised Crime Unit.

As part of the search warrants Police located 1.5 kilograms of cannabis, cash and seven firearms.

Five men and one woman have been arrested and charged with numerous offences including possession of firearms, possession of cannabis for supply and participation in an organised criminal group.

Further arrests and charges are likely.

Assets restrained include four houses, vehicles and motorbikes as well as approximately $110,000 cash.

“This morning’s warrants are the culmination of an ongoing operation by the Organised Crime Unit into the sale of illegal drugs throughout Hawke’s Bay,” says Detective Inspector Mike Foster.

“Organised crime is all about money.

Attacking the profits of organised criminal groups is a key part of our strategy to deter and disrupt their operations, and combat the illegal activities they’re involved in.”

This operation is an extension to a previous operation in May which saw 16 people arrested and approximately $1,000,000 in assets restrained .

Information from the community regarding organised crime and gang-related offending is invaluable in helping NZ Police to investigate crime and prevent harm - the more we know, the more effective we can be at stopping criminals unfairly profiting at the expense of others.

Information can be provided to Police via 105 (phone or online reporting), or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

