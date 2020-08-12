Auckland Lockdown - Maori Council Calls For Vigilance And Calm

The head of the New Zealand Maori Council and Chair of the Council’s Auckland District has asked whanau and the community to remain calm and vigilant in the midst of the City of Auckland being locked down to Alert level Three as COVID19 re-emerges in the South Auckland Area:

“Tonight the Prime Minister has announced that the City of Auckland will go into level 3 lock down - i ask all of us living in the City to abide by the rules of level three. As Chair of the Auckland District Maori Council i urge all of our whanau to remain calm and collected, stay home / work from home. For whanau who will find it tough this next period here in Auckland i will be posting information about where to access help tomorrow morning - but can i urge you - if you are showing symptoms of respiratory illness or fly like symptoms to get tested." Said Tukaki

In a video posted on line soon after the Prime Ministers announcement Tukaki said more information would be posted shortly for whanau who may need support and for those seeking testing centres.

The video is at: https://www.facebook.com/matthew.tukaki/videos/1839247096217960/?t=0

