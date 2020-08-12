2020 Matariki Awards Event Postponed
Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 7:22 am
Press Release: Matariki Awards
Following the Government’s announcement that Tāmaki
Makaurau will shortly return to Alert Level 3, and the
remainder of Aotearoa to Alert Level 2, the decision has
been made to cancel the kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face)
component of Ngā Whetū o Matariki - Matariki Awards
scheduled for this weekend.
“In light of the Prime
Minister’s announcement, we have made the decision to
cancel this weekend’s Matariki Awards,” says Shane
Taurima, Tāhūhū Rangapū of Māori
Television.
“While the Government has signalled its
intention to review Alert Levels in the coming days, caring
for the safety and wellbeing of our community must remain
the utmost priority at this time,” Mr Taurima
says.
Māori Television will work with event partners
to explore alternative options to recognise and acknowledge
all finalists and Award
recipients.
