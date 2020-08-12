Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kea Launches Comprehensive Survey Of Kiwis Abroad And Asks; ‘Are You Coming Home?’

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 8:23 am
Press Release: Kiwi Expat Association

New Zealanders often refer to the people of our nation as the ‘team of six million’ – five million onshore and one million plus distributed around the world.

Now, with a significant number of Kiwis returning home, Kea (originally the Kiwi Expat Association) plans to ask them if and why they might be thinking of coming home, and when we can expect their arrival.

Kea chief executive officer, Toni Truslove says the Welcome Home survey launched today will provide important information that can be used to help Aotearoa New Zealand plan for the returning Kiwis.

“New Zealand needs to understand the size and the potential of this valuable human resource – those staying offshore, those returning – and how they might impact, or ignite the economy here,” Truslove says.

“We want to hear about their experiences, what those coming home might need in order to thrive in their new life and how they plan to contribute to New Zealand in terms of skills, investment and perspective,” she said.

Founded in 2001, Kea nurtures a diverse and vibrant community of Kiwis and friends of New Zealand, with members all across the globe, and operations in Auckland, London, New York and Beijing. Kea plans to activate their entire network to help distribute the survey using email, social media and other networks that have pledged their support.

“Kea is in a unique position to be able to interact with such a large and broad range of New Zealanders offshore and to put some real statistics around this incredibly valuable community,” says Truslove.

“This survey will provide essential data and insight to support understanding and enable planning across government, private business, industry groups and media” she says. 

Leading New Zealand insight agency TRA has come on board to help develop the survey content and analyse results with the initial report expected before the end of September.

“We’re also reaching out to those who may not be returning, but who want to do their bit to help our economy through the challenges ahead,” says Truslove.

“We ask all New Zealanders to forward the survey to Kiwis abroad and invite them to participate. To those remaining offshore, please stay in touch, and to those returning, we say, Nau Mai, Haere Mai, welcome home.”

#KeaKotahi #KeaCommunity #welcomehome

Link to the Survey HERE: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/LiCsHN

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kiwi Expat Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: Auckland in level 3 restriction and the rest of NZ level 2


Auckland will move to level 3 Covid-19 restrictions from midday Wednesday after four positive cases of the virus outside of managed isolation, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
The rest of the country would also move to level 2 restrictions with Ardern saying a precautionary approach was necessary following the four cases within one Auckland family... More>>

 

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>

Election 2020: Labour Launch

E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme

A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages: “[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 