Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Conviction Edges Up For Emerging-market Credit: Eaton Vance

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 8:31 am
Press Release: Eaton Vance

Emerging-market (EM) debt rebounded strongly in the second quarter across hard currency sovereign and corporate credit as well as local-currency debt.

Bradford Godfrey, Institutional Portfolio Manager Director of Alternative & Asset Allocation Strategies at Eaton Vance says: “We believe the market has entered a new phase following the broad-based recovery in the second quarter that will see greater differentiation in performance across the EM debt investment universe. In our view, a focus on country analysis, investment flexibility and the ability to appropriately weigh shorter and longer-term factors will be critical for investment success in EM debt ahead.

“While we see attractive relative value at the sector level in EM credit, we believe that selective opportunities remain in rates and currencies away from many of the large benchmark constituents.”

In a broad sense, the outlook is rather challenging. The IMF recently revised GDP forecasts down for EM by two percentage points, to -3.0%. For several bellwether countries, the outlook appears far worse. For instance, India’s GDP forecast is at -4.5%, Russia’s -6.6%, Brazil’s -9.1%, Mexico’s 10.5% and South Africa’s is -8.0%.

Godfrey says: “These countries, which typically grow at a decent rate, often define the general narrative for emerging markets as a whole. While these core countries are really in a quite a difficult position, we must also remember that the emerging-market debt opportunity set is formed by a much broader universe of countries.

“Egypt is one country within the wider opportunity set where we see opportunity. The country is expecting positive growth in 2020, bucking the wider EM trend. The high fiscal deficit (7.6% of GDP) needs to be monitored, of course, but we must note that Egypt was already trying to address budget issues before the pandemic. In our opinion, the country is managing the crisis reasonably well from an economic perspective, having put in place many temporary measures, which we find reassuring.

“Other countries we’d highlight include Romania, Uzbekistan and Uruguay. Although Romania faces an economic contraction, forecast at -5%, we believe relatively healthy debt metrics will help the country weather the current storm. Uzbekistan, for its part, is a country that’s not on many people’s radar. However, Uzbekistan’s growth forecast is positive, the budget deficit is manageable and its reform-minded leaders have been moving toward a more market-based system.

“Similarly, Uruguay’s government has also been implementing reforms, even in the midst of the pandemic. While the growth outlook appears somewhat challenging, like other parts of the region, the country has taken steps to move forward a sustainable reform program.

So how does the outlook look from an investment perspective?

“For starters, we believe the broad-based rally is now over and that we’re entering a period of differentiation. In this environment, how one invests in EMD is going to be critically important, in our view.

We are focused on three areas:

  1. The critical role of country-level analysis
  2. Investment flexibility, geographically and in terms of risk factors
  3. Balancing short-, medium- and long-term factors

“On the first point, we believe that fundamental analysis is always critical, but all the more so in a period of differentiation. With the pandemic not over, we are closely watching how countries confront the virus to protect the public and manage their economies.

“Policymakers are trying to maximise economic output, while not overrunning health care systems. It’s become a calibration process, with variations in levels of effectiveness by country. In our view, many of the bellwether countries mentioned earlier are not managing the process well, while other smaller EM countries are doing relatively better.

“In terms of investment flexibility, we believe that exploiting the full breadth of the EMD investment universe on a country and risk-factor basis will remain a critical factor for investment success. Within the EMD universe, investible risk factors include currencies, local interest rates, and sovereign and corporate spreads.

“At Eaton Vance, we take active positions only in the risk factors for which we believe we will be adequately compensated, while at the same time trying to eliminate unintended exposures, through hedges if necessary.

“Thirdly, while we are medium-to-long-term investors, the situation in global markets at present is still very fluid. In this respect, we believe it is prudent to weigh short-term factors appropriately, possibly giving them greater weight, while EM debt markets remain dynamic,” he notes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eaton Vance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: Auckland in level 3 restriction and the rest of NZ level 2


Auckland will move to level 3 Covid-19 restrictions from midday Wednesday after four positive cases of the virus outside of managed isolation, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
The rest of the country would also move to level 2 restrictions with Ardern saying a precautionary approach was necessary following the four cases within one Auckland family... More>>

 

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>

Election 2020: Labour Launch

E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme

A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages: “[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 