Traffic Slows For New Fatberg In Gisborne

Another fatberg has slowed traffic in Gisborne, as a sewer main outside Heath Johnston Park has been almost completely blocked with fat and rags.

“Our team has been working hard over the last period of wet weather to find blockages, and their determined efforts turned up the latest ‘berg,” said David Wilson, director of community lifelines at Council.

“After the last big fatberg outside Wainui Rd Mobil in July, the team started systematically checking the sewer network looking for other fat-restricted sewer mains. And unfortunately they found one.”

Mr Wilson said this blockage had occurred in a smaller, 150mm sewer main, and possibly extended for 250m. The pipe was so restricted the team could not get a camera down it, but they anticipated that because of its extent it would take more work and expense to clear than the last blockage.

“Once they have the blockage cleared this sewer will be added to the regular cleaning schedule,” Mr Wilson said.

The sewer main comes from Wilson Road and Sponge Bay, and the Council team will be working there most of this week, where traffic would be slowed while the works take place.

“It’s another reminder that we need to be aware of what we’re flushing or dropping down our sinks,” Mr Wilson said.

© Scoop Media

