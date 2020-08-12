Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government Contributes $8.2M To Kōpū Marine Servicing And Business Precinct

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 11:20 am
Press Release: Te Waka

Te Waka CEO Michael Bassett-Foss says today’s funding announcement by Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones will allow the Thames-Coromandel district to take advantage of a growing marine servicing industry, creating jobs and significant economic growth for the area.

The proposed Kōpū marine servicing and business precinct has been given funding of $8.2 million from the Government’s $3 billion ‘shovel ready’ fund set aside to kick-start the country’s post Covid-19 economic recovery.

The project will see Kōpū developed as a centre of marine servicing operations across the Hauraki Gulf, as well as being well-placed to act as a connection for water-based tourism opportunities and a growing aquaculture industry.

Bassett-Foss says Kōpū has a lot to offer and is strategically placed between three major cities, with a major recreational fishing ground and significant aquaculture industry on its doorstep.

“A huge congratulations to Thames Coromandel District Council (TCDC) for their relentless efforts, which have led to such a fantastic result today.

“The development of the Kōpū precinct will provide tangible benefits for the local and regional community, creating employment opportunities and improved use of Māori assets as it is well-aligned with local iwi cultural values.”

In making the announcement, the Minister estimated that the Marine Precinct could bring economic returns of up to $58.5 million over the next 30 years.

“There is huge potential economic impact of this project across the wider Thames Coromandel and Hauraki areas,” says Bassett-Foss. “The prioritisation of this work by key stakeholders is why Te Waka has squarely lobbied Government, met with various influential officials and used our resources to help get the project and funding across the line.

“Creating the best outcomes for the environment within this project is a priority, with a dual focus on ensuring the protection and enhancement of the Thames-Coromandel district’s natural features, while ensuring productive assets can be managed sustainably into the future.

“Funding this project sets the region up for the future and I commend the Government on their forward-thinking.”

This project sits alongside two other Coromandel District projects which received Government funding in 2018 through the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF). These included scoping out business cases for expanding Sugarloaf Wharf and developing a Coromandel Marine Gateway facility with the potential for a commuter ferry service to Auckland.

“Together these three projects show the potential economic development opportunities around the Coromandel by preparing the region for higher visitor numbers and increased usage of wharf and boat ramp facilities for both recreational and commercial users.

“Waikato is finally starting to see Crown Infrastructure Projects (CIP) and PGF announcements roll through after 18 months of effort by applicants and support from the Waikato business community,” says Bassett-Foss.

Te Waka has had direct involvement in nearly $110 million worth of CIP and PGF funding. It has also assisted directly with 15 applications and helped a further 10 by providing advocacy to Government.

Covid-19: Dissolution Of Parliament Delayed As Govt Hunts Source Of New infections


The dissolution of Parliament has been deferred by at a least a few days due to the new covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
This was in case Parliament had to be reconvened as more information came to light, Ardern said at a briefing on the three-day level 3 lockdown in Auckland and level 2 alert for the rest of the country.
A decision about the dissolution of Parliament and any flow on effects for the timing of the election would be considered on Monday, Ardern said... More>>

 

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008.

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island.

Election 2020: Labour Launch

E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme

A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages: “[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New ... More>>

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days...

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping)

Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders' overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April.

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National's 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says.

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year's General Election.

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months.

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information.

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China's decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says.

