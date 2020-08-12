Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua City At Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

As Porirua City temporarily returns to Alert Level 2 Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is reminding people to stay calm, be kind and follow Government guidelines.

With an Auckland family testing positive for Covid-19 with no known source, Auckland is moving into Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 2, until midnight Friday.

Mayor Baker says Porirua, and the Wellington region, responded really well during the higher alert levels earlier this year and this would be no different.

"We’ve already proved we can do this. We just need to stay positive, be vigilant and hopefully we’ll be back to Level 1 sooner rather than later.

"I know some people will be feeling uneasy, so be kind to one another and remember there’s no need to panic buy.

"Unfortunately we’ve had to postpone our Love Local expo which was all set for this weekend. This was going to be a celebration of our hardworking local businesses, so please remember that you can still support them in other ways. It’s been a tough year and we are all in this together."

A list of the businesses who were due to exhibit at the expo can be found at www.poriruacity.govt.nz/lovelocalexpo

Key things to remember at Alert Level 2:

- There will only be essential travel to/from Auckland

- Don’t panic buy, all businesses outside Auckland are open with social distancing in place.

- Keep a 2 metre physical distance and wear a mask when in public when you can’t distance.

- Stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands, cough or sneeze into your elbow, clean surfaces

- If you are sick call your GP or Healthline to book a free COVID-19 test, and get tested if asked

- Keep a record of where you have been, use NZ COVID app.

- The latest information can be found on www.covid19.govt.nz or the Unite Against Covid social media channels

These measures are temporary to stop the spread of COVID-19 and will apply until midnight Friday while information is gathered and contact tracing and testing is underway.

Local council services will be operating, with safety precautions and some limitations in place. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for changes and updates, but here are some things to note:

Contact Tracing

- You will need to provide your name and contact details at some of our facilities, including the Arena, front counter and if attending a Council meeting.

No Cash

- No cash will be accepted at any Council facilities. Eftpos or paywave with be available, with handsets sanitised after transactions.

Limited numbers

- Numbers will be limited in some facilities. Please follow any signs or directives.

Libraries

- Libraries are open but group programmes are on hold, including Story World, Baby Band and school group visits.

- Returned items will be wiped down with disinfectant then quarantined for three days before processing.

Whenua Tapu Cemetery and Chapel

- Open, with physical distancing requirements and limited numbers in the chapel.

- Contact tracing for all chapel visitors (you’ll need to provide your name and contact details).

- The chapel will be cleaned after each service.

- The cemetery will be open to the public.

- Any cemetery payments will need to be made at the main Council offices, not the depot.

Dogs

- Dogs can be off-leash in the areas this is usually allowed, provided they’re under control and staying 1m from others.

- Dog parks are open, but physical distancing should be kept in mind.

Spicer Landfill

- Open with slightly restricted hours (closing at 4pm) and reduced capacity, so please be patient.

- Contact tracing procedures will be in place and this can be done in advance using this link to speed things up https://tinyurl.com/y7k698du

- No cash - eftpos and credit cards only.

- The bulk recycling facility will reopen. There will be no contact tracing in place so it’s important to stay 2m from other people if using this facility.

- Trash Palace is open.

Rubbish and recycling

- Rubbish and recycling collections will continue as usual.

Parks

- Playgrounds, skate parks, courts, turf, sportsgrounds and mountain bike tracks are open.

- Picnic areas are open but please keep numbers to 10 or under. Our public BBQs are closed for now, as a safety precaution.

Arena and Cannons Creek Pool

- Contact tracing will be required (you’ll need to provide your name and contact details).

- No cash. Eftpos or paywave will be available with sanitisation of handset after each transaction.

- Lap pools will be open with reduced numbers and wider lanes.

- The leisure pool will be open with restricted numbers.

- The toddler pool, steam room and sauna will be closed.

- Spa pools will be open with restricted numbers.

- Aquarobic classes will not be running.

- Learn to Swim will be operating with restricted attendees and a modified programme.

Te Rauparaha Arena and Arena Fitness

- The Love Local Expo has unfortunately been postponed and no events

- No events will be held during Level 2.

- Meeting rooms will not be available for general hire.

- The fitness centre will open with restricted numbers.

- Group fitness will operate with a reduced timetable and class sizes.

Depot offices

- The Depot office is closed to the public, so instead please go to the front counter of the main Council building.

- Pre-arranged visitors will need to provide contact tracing details.

Community Halls

- Closed to the public.

Public toilets

- All public toilets are open and being cleaned as usual.

Building inspections

- Building inspections will continue provided a Covid-19 control plan is in place on site.

Resource consent enforcement

- Site visits will continue for monitoring and compliance provided a Covid-19 control plan is in place on site.

