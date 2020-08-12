Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Services And Facilities In Capital At COVID-19 Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Following the Government announcement yesterday, Wellington City Council can confirm the status of its services and facilities as the country moves into Alert Level 2 today at midday.

Under Alert Level 2, most of Council’s services and facilities will remain the same, but contact tracing and some restrictions will be in place to keep staff and the community safe, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“We have already experienced Alert Level 2, and want to ensure we don’t go any higher, so we encourage everyone to follow Ministry of Health advice. Stay safe, stay separate where possible, stay healthy and hygienic, stay traceable, and stay home if you’re sick.

“You can also stay up to date with all Council news in the COVID-19 section of our website or for more detailed COVID-19 information head to the Ministry of Health for guidance.”

Ministry of Health guidelines for Alert Level 2 include:

· Washing your hands regularly and thoroughly, with soap and water for 20 seconds or more

· Coughing and sneezing into your elbow

· Staying at home if you are unwell. If you are sick call your GP or Healthline to book a free COVID-19 test, and get tested if asked

· Keeping a distance of one-metre from colleagues and customers as much as possible

· Consider wearing a mask if you are in a place or space that makes social distancing difficult

· Ensure you download and are using the Government’s COVID Tracer App or the RIPPL App – both are acceptable.

We are discouraging the use of cash at Council facilities – please use Eftpos or other contactless payments if possible.

Compulsory contact tracing will be in place through the Government’s COVID-19 app, the RIPPL app, or details will be collected at reception areas.

Key information about facilities and services at Alert Level 2:

Pools and Recreation:

· All our pools and recreation centres remain open

· Please keep at least 1m physical distancing for pools, gyms and recreation centres

  • Club Active is open
  • Group Fitness classes at Freyberg are cancelled
  • Group Fitness classes are continuing at WRAC with reduced numbers – booking required
  • For more information about all pools and recreation centres at Alert Level 2 visit wellington.govt.nz/recreation.

Waste, rubbish and recycling:

  • Rubbish and recycling collection services are operating as usual
  • The Southern Landfill is open but with restrictions in place - Transfer station will be reduced capacity by 50% to allow for social distancing and the kiosk will be contactless payment where possible
  • The Tip Shop and Recycling Centre are open. Recycling drop-off at the Recycling Centre will be delineated to allow for social distancing
  • Contact tracing will be in place and landfill users will have their vehicle registrations noted for this purpose alone.

Libraries:

  • All Library branches remain open - please visit wcl.govt.nz for more information
  • Please check in when you arrive - please stay at least 2m apart from other visitors
  • and staff
  • We are limiting the number of visitors to meet social distancing requirements, so please follow guidance from our staff
  • All programmes and events are cancelled
  • The Central Library consultation events for this week are cancelled but you can continue to share your views – please visit wgtn.cc/central-library.

Parking enforcement:

  • Motorists are expected to pay for parking in the city – and enforcement will continue

General:

  • Council committee meetings will resume on Zoom and be livestreamed on YouTube until further notice
  • The Harbourside Market will not be open under Level 2 at this stage
  • Community Centres will be open and operating with contact tracing systems in place, but check with your local community centre for information on programmes and services
  • At this stage the Council is expecting staff to come to work – however staff who have been in Auckland in the past two weeks, or are considered to be at risk, have been told to work from home for the next three days at least
  • The Council’s Planning for Growth event, which was expected to attract more than 300 people to Te Papa this evening, will now be held as an online event.

