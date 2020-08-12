Ruapehu District Council Services At Alert Level 2

Ruapehu District Council services will continue as normal at Alert Level 2 with a focus on physical distancing, contact tracing and hygiene practices.

Anyone visiting a council facility including offices, i-SITES or Transfer Stations need to use the contact tracing registers, maintain at least 1m distance from other people and use good hygiene practices such as washing their hands.

Chief executive Clive Manley said that at this stage we are not activating our emergency operations centre (EOC) however we are well-prepared to do so should we move to Alert Level 3.

“Our Emergency Management Team are monitoring the situation and are in close contact with our regional and national response partners,” he said.

“Although all our offices remain open people should make use of our online services wherever possible to help limit physical contact.

Many payments and requests for service can be made online via council's website ruapehudc.govt.nz

For i-SITE services including bookings please consider using the freephone 0800 647 483.”

Mr Manley noted that the current situation highlights the critical importance of individuals and people making use of contact tracing.

Everyone should keep track of the 3 W's - where you went, when you went there and who you met.

People can keep track of their movements by downloading and using the NZ COVID Tracer app.

If people are having problems downloading the app they can call or drop-by a council office, i-SITE, REAP or Ngati Rangi office in Ohakune.

Otherwise use whatever method works for you such as keeping a diary or taking time-stamped photos of where you’ve been.

All workplaces and businesses should display a NZ COVID Tracer QR code poster from covid19.govt.nz

Remember the golden rules for Alert Level 2 – keep up personal hygiene, trace your movements, stay home if you are sick and physical distance however if this is not possible, wear a mask.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your doctor to discuss testing options,” he said.

