Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waka Kotahi Adjusts To COVID-19 Alert Levels

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 5:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirms that its construction projects in the Auckland region are operating under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 protocols from Midday Wednesday.

The sites are working under the same strict health and safety protocols that applied under Alert Level 3 in April. That includes working in “bubbles” to limit contact with other work teams, restricted access to sites, requirements for workers to increase hygiene measures, maintain physical distancing, and use additional personal protective equipment and clothing, says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

“The safety of workers and road users is our top priority, and we're working with contractors on operating plans that align with the strict industry standards provided by Construction Health and Safety NZ (CHASNZ).”

“Some sites may need their plans to be refreshed before resuming work. This could be because the work has moved to a new phase or a new part of the site and plans have to be updated to reflect that. It may be because there are different people on site and new site inductions are required to ensure correct health and safety procedures are followed.”

Road maintenance crews are also working under Alert Level 3 health and safety protocols to ensure Auckland’s transport network is safe for road users.

Mr Thackwray says staff will also be maintained in Auckland’s traffic control operations centre. Other staff in non-essential roles are working from home.

Outside of Auckland, Waka Kotahi construction projects are operating under Alert Level 2 protocols, first used in May this year. This includes measures such as increased hygiene, restricted access to sites, requirements for workers to maintain physical distancing and use additional protective clothing.

Waka Kotahi offices outside the Auckland region remain open and the 0800 free phone lines and online services are operating. The Contact Centre is open 8:00AM – 5:00PM Monday to Friday but is experiencing higher than normal volumes of calls and emails, leading to significant wait times. If your query is not urgent, please read the Frequently Asked Questions online or consider contacting us at a later date.

Driver licensing agents in Auckland are closed from midday 12 August 2020. Practical driving tests in Auckland this week have been postponed and are held in the booking system. VTNZ will contact people directly regarding new test booking dates and times. Driving tests will be rescheduled as soon as practically possible once Auckland moves down to Alert Level 2.

Elsewhere, licensing agents are open for driver licensing and driver testing services. Please be aware that there may be wait times due to higher than usual demand.

Public transport remains operating across New Zealand. Please follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines when using public transport or contact your local government.

“We are all having to adjust to the COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and 2 requirements. If you must travel, please be patient and kind to other road users so that everyone gets home safely,” says Andrew Thackwray.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: Dissolution Of Parliament Delayed As Govt Hunts Source Of New infections


The dissolution of Parliament has been deferred by at a least a few days due to the new covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
This was in case Parliament had to be reconvened as more information came to light, Ardern said at a briefing on the three-day level 3 lockdown in Auckland and level 2 alert for the rest of the country.
A decision about the dissolution of Parliament and any flow on effects for the timing of the election would be considered on Monday, Ardern said... More>>

 

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Lockdowns, Leadership And Lebanon

As Melbourne has shown, the webs of urban life overlap so extensively that community transmission can be very hard to trace, let alone control. Each of the family members in the South Auckland family at the centre of the current outbreak will have had ... More>>


ALSO:

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>

Election 2020: Labour Launch

E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme

A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages: “[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 