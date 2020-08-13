Police Make Arrest In Whenuapai Homicide Case

Waitematā Police conducting a homicide enquiry into the death of a man at a Trig Road, Whenuapai property last week have made an arrest.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, of Waitematā CIB, says a 33-year-old Whangārei man has been charged with the murder of Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea.

The man is due is to appear in the Waitākere District Court today, Thursday 13 August.

"I would like to acknowledge the work of the enquiry team over the past week," says Detective Inspector Proctor.

"Police hope that this arrest brings some reassurance to the Whenuapai and wider west Auckland communities."

As this matter is now before the Court, Police is unable to comment further.

