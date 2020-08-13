Council To Rent Out View Road Properties

Porirua City Council agreed on Wednesday night (12 August) to retain 24 units on View Road, in Titahi Bay, until they can be sold "as is" or a similar solution is found for the units.

The 12 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom duplex units, built by Hinds Builders Ltd around 2006, were bought from the owners by the Council in 2019 following a Weathertight Homes Resolution Service assessment. A 25th unit at the site is still owned and occupied by private residents.

The assessment report noted a number of weathertight defects in the properties including inadequate waterproofing membranes to the floors and walls, poorly detailed flashings to the cantilevered balconies and a lack of drainage at the base of the cavity walls.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the Council agreed to undertake necessary repairs and upgrades on the units to bring them up to standard for renting. The rental income will be used to offset any holding costs for keeping the units.

"We visited these units in June and despite the issues that have been identified, the damage actually appears relatively minor and the units are largely fit for purpose, " she said.

"So we will rent the properties and should a substantive offer be made to the Council at any time, we have agreed to advertise the units for sale with full disclosure of their defects. This will enable us to consider all possible offers are taken into consideration before any decision to sell is made."

A confidential settlement agreement with the body corporate and owners means the Council cannot disclose what it paid for the 24 units.

