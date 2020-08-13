Seal Goes Down On PGF Aerodrome Road Upgrade

It’s been all action this week on the $3.2m Provincial Growth funded upgrade of Aerodrome Road.

Keeping one eye on the weather forecast, Fulton Hogan sealing crews took advantage of the week’s early sunshine and laid a waterproof seal over the road.

The seal will remain as a temporary surface until the road is asphalted in spring, says Journeys capital manager Darren Cox.

“With underground moisture levels very high at the moment, we need to wait for drier weather before we start asphalting,” said Mr Cox.

“To get this seal done is a fantastic result and reflects the hard work that everyone has put in so far, considering we had the COVID-19 lockdown period and then the flood event in July.”

In addition to the surface upgrade, the work has involved widening the road as well as kerbing and drainage improvements.

The project is being delivered by Gisborne company Earthworks Solutions Ltd and Fulton Hogan. The partnership has delivered a number of employment and training opportunities for local people, including the reforming of Fulton Hogan’s road surfacing team to meet regional demand.

Council has invested more than $30m of PGF funds into local roads since May 2019 and over 150 people are working on projects across the region at any one time.

Photos below: Waterproof sealing taking place and the road surface before the upgrade began.

