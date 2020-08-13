Council Services And Level 2

The majority of Council facilities remain open to the public at Alert Level 2 - including transfer stations, playgrounds, libraries and service centres.

We have reintroduced Level 2 safety protocols and ask all visitors to maintain social distancing, sanitise and use the COVID-19 Tracer App, or our provided methods, to sign in for contact tracing wherever possible.

The New Zealand Government and Ministry of Health have issued advice regarding the use of face coverings or face masks. That advice can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/health-and-wellbeing/face-coverings/

We will be cancelling events that are expected to draw more than 100 people. At this stage this applies only to the Friends of the Libraries very popular Booksale. The Booksale has been postponed until further notice but will be back.

Full details on what facilities and services are open, and any further updates, will be available on our website under ‘Alerts’.

Mayor Marie Black said we will remain cautious and vigilant in our fight against the virus.

“The Government is taking a precautionary approach and while some may feel frustration at the rise in Alert Level, it is important for us to remain calm” she said. “We are working to reduce the risk and we have shown that we can unite against the virus before.”

“We want our residents to know that they can call the council if they are experiencing any hardship due to COVID-19 or the change in Alert Level.”

The Council is making sure it is operating as safely as possible and has measures in place to respond to any Alert Level.

The latest nationwide updates regarding COVID-19 and information regarding Alert Levels can be found at www.covid19.govt.nz

