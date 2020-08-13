Settled But Cold Weather For Weekend Ahead

Today, Road Snowfall Warnings are in place for several passes in the South Island with Lewis and Porters Pass likely to get snow accumulation around 800 metres with lesser amounts down to 600 metres. You can get more details here http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

Tomorrow, the cold front continues northwards along the east coast of the North Island bringing some wet weather there with settled weather dominating elsewhere across the country.

Temperatures drop towards the weekend, with the most main centres dropping below their average temperatures for this time of year.

“The South Island and lower North Islands main centres maximum temperatures are expected to be below or around 10C on Friday, with Wanaka forecast to be 6C,” explains MetService Meteorologist Kyle Lee.

“Most of the centres in the South Island drop into the negatives with Alexandra expected to be -4C early Saturday. In the North Island the likes of Whanganui to Paraparaumu drop 8C below their average for this time of year to around 0 to -2C,” continued Lee.

A ridge of high pressure takes hold over the weekend with fine weather in store for most of Aotearoa on Sunday, and more cold starts for much of the North Island. Even Aucklanders will feel the cold with a minimum of 3C expected.

This continues to be the trend to start the working work as the ridge of high pressure continues to build over New Zealand on Monday.