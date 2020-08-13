Council Road Management Gets NZTA's Highest Rating

Kāpiti Coast District Council is effective in its delivery of its roading programme, a recent New Zealand Transport Agency audit shows.

The NZTA Procedural Investment Audit is done every three to six years to assess that government investment in local roading programmes is well managed and delivering value for money. The audit was completed in February 2020 and the report presented to councillors this week.

Council Access and Transport Manager Glen O’Connor says the audit showed the Council’s contract management, financial processes and procurement procedures were sound.

“This is another great audit result and a testament to the work of our land transport team,” Mr O’Connor says.

“The NZTA contribution to Kāpiti land transport projects is typically 51 per cent of an annual $6-$8m investment. It is vitally important that investment is well managed and spent.”

The Procedural Investment Audit followed a 2019 Investment Audit which looked at the Council’s performance on physical works like road resealing, safety improvements and intersection upgrades and which also showed high standards being met.

Councillor and transport portfolio holder James Cootes welcomed the audit reports.

“In both audits Council has been given the top available rating of ‘effective’,” Mr Cootes says.

“Managing our roads and pathways is one of Council’s core roles. These audits show we have both the back office and operational sides in excellent shape and that the community can be assured we are delivering good results for them.”

